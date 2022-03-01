Maine State Police Briefs From Troop F (February 21st – 28th)

Here are a few of the incidents investigated by Troop F of the Maine State Police at the end of February. Summaries are taken from the weekly police log and may be minimally edited for clarity.

Woman Arrested Following Illegal Dumping Case near Van Buren

On February 21st, Trooper Roy responded to assist the Maine Forest Service in Van Buren with a woman who had a warrant for her arrest out of Cumberland County. The Forest Rangers were investigating an illegal dumping case and learned that a female that was at the residence had an active arrest warrant for felony fraud. The Rangers left the residence and later advised that the female was in a vehicle traveling south towards Caribou. Trooper Roy eventually located the vehicle and placed the woman under arrest. The woman was transported to Aroostook County Jail.

Man Arrested at Littleton Residence on Assault Charges

On February 22nd, Trooper Rider was driving on the Foster Road in Littleton when he observed a man outside of his residence who he knew had active warrants for assault on a medical care provider out of Penobscot County. Trooper Rider has attempted to make contact with the man in the past, but he would never come to the door. Trooper Rider pulled into the residence and placed the man under arrest. The man was transported to the Penobscot County Jail.

Man Passed Out in Car Blocks Both Lanes of Traffic in New Sweden

On February 22nd, Trooper Roy was conducting rural patrol in the town of New Sweden when he observed a vehicle parked on the Larson Road that was blocking both lanes of travel. Trooper Roy observed that the man was passed out behind the wheel and had indications that the man may have been using drugs. Trooper Roy made contact with the man who appeared to be impaired. Trooper Roy conducted field sobriety tests and placed the man under arrest and transported him to Caribou Police Department for an Intoxilyzer test. Trooper Desrosier responded to Caribou P.D. to assist with conducting a drug evaluation on the man. The man refused to cooperate with the drug evaluation and was issued a summons for OUI and was released on bail conditions.

Large Group Gathers at Border in Hodgdon

On February 26th, Trooper Castonguay and Trooper Rider assisted US Border Patrol with a call on the US/Canadian border in Hodgdon. USBP could see a large number of people gathering at the border. Trooper Rider and Trooper Castonguay arrived on scene and spoke with the group of people. They learned that the people were from Pennsylvania and were meeting their family who live in Canada because they haven’t seen them due to COVID. The case was turned over to US Border Patrol.

State Police Escort Northern Maine Champions in Southern Aroostook

On February 26th, Trooper Castonguay escorted the Southern Aroostook High School basketball teams through the town of Island Falls and Dyer Brook after the basketball tournament in Bangor.

Ludlow Man’s Vehicle Stolen from Garage, Turns up in Southern Maine

On February 26th, Trooper Castonguay assisted Wells, Maine Police Dept. with conducting a wellbeing check for a man [in Ludlow] whose vehicle was found on the turnpike where two subjects left the vehicle and then stole another vehicle from their town. The registered owner was located by Trooper Castonguay who stated that his vehicle was at a garage in Houlton for sale and had been there for approximately a month. The man had no idea why his vehicle was in Wells. Trooper Castonguay is working on notifying the garage owner about the stolen vehicle. Trooper Castonguay has since learned that the two individuals were involved in a pursuit by Massachusetts State Police and the man was taken into custody after a foot chase. The woman was able to get away, but her identity is known.

Driver Summonsed For Criminal Speeding in Monticello

On Feb 27th, Trooper Kilcollins was conducting traffic enforcement in the town of Monticello when he observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. Trooper Kilcollins locked the vehicle’s speed at 68 mph in a posted 30 mph zone. The operator admitted to knowing that the speed limit was reduced through that area but wasn’t paying attention. Trooper Kilcollins issued the driver a criminal summons for exceeding the posted speed limit by 30 mph or more.

Apparent Road Rage Incident Leads to Fight at Grand Isle Store

On Feb 23rd, Trooper Martin responded to a local store in Grand Isle for a report of an assault between two local men. Trooper Martin interviewed witnesses, the two men and observed video footage of the incident. One man sustained minor injuries from the fight. Trooper Martin determined that the men pulled into the parking lot after a road rage incident and a fight ensued. Trooper Martin issued both men a warning for disorderly conduct.

Driver Charged With Traffic Offenses after Taking Evasive Action in Houlton

On February 22nd, Trooper Cotton was sitting in a parking lot on Route 2 in Houlton when he observed a vehicle with numerous defects traveling South on Route 2. Trooper Cotton initiated a traffic stop and observed the vehicle try to avoid him after pulling into a driveway. Trooper Cotton identified the operator as a Haynesville man who he knew had a revoked license. Further investigation revealed that the vehicle’s plates were falsely attached. Trooper Cotton summonsed the man for the false attachment and operating after habitual offender revocation. The vehicle was towed from the scene and Trooper Cotton gave the man a ride to his place of work in New Limerick.

Expensive Snowmobile Helmet Reported Stolen at Mount Chase

On February 26th, Trooper Saucier received a theft report from a man who advised he had left his snowmobile helmet on a bench at the Shin Pond Village. When the victim returned, his helmet was gone, and another was in its place. The victim valued the helmet at $600. The investigation is ongoing.

In the prior week...

Woman Charged After Hitting Moose in Eagle Lake Area

On February 18th, Trooper Curtin responded to T15 R6 for a motor vehicle crash after a woman called to report she struck a moose. Tr. Curtin’s investigation revealed the operator’s license was suspended for medical purposes. Tr. Curtin charged the Saint John Plantation woman with Operating after Suspension.

Driver Whose License Expired 30 Years Ago Pulled Over in Hodgdon

On February 17th, Trooper Cotton initiated a traffic stop with a truck that had multiple defects and an expired inspection sticker on Route 1 in Hodgdon. An investigation revealed that the driver’s license expired in 1992. Tr. Cotton issued the man a criminal summons for the violation and a licensed driver in the vehicle drove the vehicle from the scene. (Editor's note: George H.W. Bush was still president at the time.)

Troop F is responsible for Maine State Police coverage for all of Aroostook County and the northern parts of Penobscot, Piscataquis and Somerset Counties. The Commanding Officer is Lt. Brian L. Harris.

Events Happening in March All Over The State of Maine What's going on in Maine in March? Don't miss out on these events happening around the state!