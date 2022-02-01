Maine State Police Briefs From Troop F (January 17th – 31st)

These are a just a few of the incidents investigated by Troop F of the Maine State Police in the last two weeks of January 2022. Summaries are taken from the weekly police log and may be minimally edited for clarity.

Mars Hill Man Charged in Disturbance at Local Store

On January 24th, Corporal Nick Casavant received a call in reference to a male subject who had caused a disturbance in a local store in Mars Hill. The caller advised they had an irate customer who was upset about a mistake the cashier made. Cpl. Casavant located the local man at his residence and issued him a Criminal Trespass notice not to be at the store.

Passenger Arrested During Traffic Stop in Houlton

On January 24th, Trooper Hunter Cotton was traveling on Kendall Street in Houlton when he observed a truck with an expired inspection and expired registration. Trooper Cotton initiated a traffic stop and learned the registration on the truck expired in February 2021. Trooper Cotton made contact with two passengers in the truck and requested their identification. After running a record check on a male passenger, Trooper Cotton learned the man had a warrant for failing to appear from 2012. Trooper Cotton summonsed the operator of the truck for the criminal registration violation and arrested the male passenger on the warrant. Trooper Cotton transported the male passenger to the Maine State Police Barracks in Houlton where he was able to post bail and was released.

State Troopers Respond to Reported Assault in Perham

On January 24th, Trooper Andrew Levesque and Trooper Ted Martin responded to a residence in Perham after a male subject called to report he had been assaulted by another man. Troopers arrived on scene and found evidence of an altercation and learned the other party had left the scene. Ultimately, the male caller decided he did not want to press charges.

Suspended Driver Pulled Over in Hodgdon

On January 25th, Trooper Cotton was monitoring traffic on the Hodgdon Mills Road in Hodgdon. He ran a registration check of a truck on his MDT and learned the registered owner was suspended. Trooper Cotton observed a male subject matching the description of the registered owner operating the vehicle. The Trooper initiated a traffic stop and observed the vehicle quickly pull into a local business and [the driver] try to walk inside. Trooper Cotton made contact with the male and summonsed him for OAS. Trooper Cotton allowed the man to park the truck and make arrangements for someone to pick it up.

Woman Cited for Probation Violation in Chapman

On January 26th, Aroostook Community Corrections Program (Pre-Trial) contacted the State Police with information of an individual on her case load who is prohibited from using/possessing alcohol and is reported to be drunk. Trooper Ryan Kilcollins went to the residence to investigate. When he arrived, the suspect invited him inside and cooperated with an investigation. The person was intoxicated and issued a criminal summons for violating her conditions of release. Pre-Trial was updated.

Man Charged With Leaving the Scene of a Crash in Oakfield

On January 29th, Trooper Noah Castonguay investigated a vehicle in Oakfield that was crashed into a tree and abandoned. A motorist called the State Police after discovering a vehicle that was crashed into a tree and no one was around. When Trooper Castonguay arrived, he found no one at the scene, air bags deployed, and a chain around the back of the vehicle where someone tried to remove it from the ditch. After an investigation, the driver was found and interviewed. He claimed he swerved to avoid a moose and went off the road, adding he was not aware he needed to report the incident. Trooper Castonguay issued him a criminal summons for leaving the scene of a property damage crash.

Protest at Houlton Border Cut Short by Snowstorm

On January 29th, approximately 20-30 people arrived at the Houlton Port of Entry to protest the pandemic rules and regulations from the Canadian government for professional truck drivers. The group peacefully protested near the border without any issues. They had hung banners from the French Road and Mooers Road overpasses; however, the banners were removed. The group stayed for a few hours but then departed the area due to the current blizzard.

Other recent Incidents & accidents in Aroostook County:

Man Injured in Single-Vehicle Crash in Southern Aroostook County

On January 20th, Trooper Jared Sylvia responded to a single-vehicle crash in Macwahoc. A male operator was traveling southbound on the Military Road when he lost control of his vehicle due to the slush on the roadway and began skidding before striking a guardrail and then going into the ditch, striking several trees. The man was extricated from the vehicle by Mattawamkeag Fire & Rescue and then transported to Penobscot Valley Hospital in Lincoln for non-life-threatening injuries. The vehicle was considered totaled. Photo and more details here

Driver Tries to Elude Police in Dyer Brook, Slides off Road

On January 17th, Trooper Castonguay was conducting traffic enforcement in the town of Dyer Brook when he observed a violation on a vehicle. Tr. Castonguay attempted to stop the vehicle. The vehicle had pulled into a private driveway and Tr. Castonguay pulled in behind the vehicle. As Tr. Castonguay pulled in, the operator backed out of the driveway and took off towards Island Falls. Tr. Castonguay pursued the vehicle for a short time and discontinued due to the poor road conditions. The vehicle ultimately slid off the road. Tr. Castonguay located the vehicle a short time later and placed the man under arrest. The operator stated that he ran because his license was revoked. Tr. Castonguay transported the man to jail and issued summonses for Operating after revocation and eluding an officer.

Traffic Stop in Caswell Leads to Criminal Summons for Colorado Man

On January 17th, Trooper Denver Roy was conducting traffic enforcement in Caswell when he observed a vehicle exceeding the posted speed limit. He initiated a traffic stop and as he approached the vehicle, the driver admitted to not having a license in Maine and in his home state of Colorado. Trooper Roy investigated and determined the man was not licensed to operate a motor vehicle. The driver was issued a criminal summons for operating without a license and was given a warning for speeding. The man arranged to have a licensed driver come get him and the vehicle.

Troop F is responsible for Maine State Police coverage for all of Aroostook County and the northern parts of Penobscot, Piscataquis and Somerset Counties. The Commanding Officer is Lt. Brian L. Harris.