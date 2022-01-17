Maine State Police Briefs From Troop F (January 10 – 16)

Here are a few of the many incidents investigated by Troop F of the Maine State Police in the past week. Summaries are taken from the weekly police log and may be minimally edited for clarity.

Man Arrested After Driving Off the Road in Castle Hill

On January 11th, Trooper Kyle Rider was driving in Castle Hill when he observed a pickup trying to turn into a private driveway but ended in the ditch due to poor road conditions. Trooper Rider stopped to check on the driver and the investigation determined the man had a suspended driver’s license and four active arrest warrants. Tr. Rider arrested the man on the warrants and transported him to Presque Isle PD where he was able to post bail. The man was also issued a criminal summons for OAS.

State Police Investigate Theft of Pickup Truck in Blaine

On January 12th, Cpl. Nick Casavant took the report of a stolen motor vehicle from a residence in Blaine. The owner of the truck is currently incarcerated at Washington County Jail and called to report he received information that a 2007 Ford F-150 was missing from his residence. The investigation is ongoing.

Incident at Island Falls Post Office

On January 14th, Trooper Tim Saucier received a call from the Island Falls Post Office advising a male subject had been inside causing a disturbance because they did not have the size of stamped envelopes he needed. Trooper Saucier located the Island Falls man and issued him a Disorderly Conduct warning for the behavior.

A Couple and Three Children Rescued After Rollover Crash in Island Falls

On the night of January 14th, Sgt. Jeffrey Clark, Cpl. Dennis Quint, and Trooper Noah Castonguay responded to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 95, Island Falls. A Caribou man was driving north using his vehicle’s cruise control, lost control due to high winds and whiteout conditions, and went off the right side of the highway. His vehicle rolled several times coming to rest on its left side in some trees. He and his front passenger were able to get out of the vehicle, one juvenile said he was stuck in the front seat, a second juvenile was pinned but was able to get out of the car with assistance, and a third was trapped under the roof of the vehicle in the snow. She was extracted from the car with the Jaws of Life. All five were taken to the emergency room at Houlton Regional Hospital for serious but not life-threatening injuries. UPDATED DETAILS HERE

Driver Issued Criminal Summons after Being Stopped in Presque Isle

On January 15th, Trooper Denver Roy was driving through Caribou and observed a vehicle speeding. The trooper continued to monitor the vehicle and observed it fail to make a complete stop at a stop sign. The vehicle continued speeding (paced at 85 mph in a posted 55 mph zone) and passed another car in a no-passing zone. Trooper Roy conducted a traffic stop on the car. Further investigation showed the man has a suspended driver’s license and numerous traffic convictions. Trooper Roy issued him a criminal summons for OAS and a traffic summons for illegal/unsafe passing and not providing evidence of insurance. The man arranged to have a licensed driver come get him and the car.

Speeding Driver Stopped in Littleton Had Warrant Out For His Arrest

On Sunday, January 16th, Corporal Dennis Quint was conducting traffic enforcement in Littleton and stopped a vehicle for speeding. Further investigation revealed the male driver had a warrant for his arrest for two felony charges and one misdemeanor in Houlton. The man was arrested on the warrant and was able to post bail at the Troop F State Police barracks. The man was also given a summons for exceeding the posted speed limit.

Troop F is responsible for Maine State Police coverage for all of Aroostook County and the northern parts of Penobscot, Piscataquis and Somerset Counties. The Commanding Officer is Lt. Brian L. Harris.

