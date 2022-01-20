77-Year-Old Man Extricated from Vehicle, Macwahoc, Maine

A 77-year-old man from Reed Plantation was extricated from his vehicle Thursday morning after going off Military Road in Macwahoc and striking several trees.

The Maine State Police said Harold Meadow from Reed Plantation, Maine was going south on Military Road around 10:12 a.m. when he lost control of his 2013 Chrysler 200 due to slush on the roadway. He struck a guardrail after skidding and ended up hitting trees in the ditch.

Mattawamkeag Fire & Rescue extricated Meadows from his car and took him to Penobscot Valley Hospital in Lincoln. He was treated for non life threatening injuries, said police.

Maine State Police Maine State Police loading...

Trooper Jared Sylvia from Maine State Police, Troop F responded to the crash.

The vehicle was a total loss.

This news story will be updated when information is made available and released. Listen to our news broadcasts weekday mornings with updates at 12 noon and 5 p.m. (eastern time). Tune in on the radio, app and streaming. Look for updates on our homepage and on social media.

Get our free mobile app

Our app is free. It gives you direct access to the information you need. There’s local news and information including breaking stories and community events. You also get weather alerts to help you plan your week and weekend

We’ve made it so easy to get the free app download. Just enter your info in the link above and you’re good to go.

Thanks for listening and reading the posts and articles on our website and Facebook.

Massive Property has Unique Bonuses, Woodland, Maine

Sensational Views from Home in Smyrna, Maine