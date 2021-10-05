According to News Center Maine, the classic Charlie Brown holiday specials will be on broadcast TV this fall and winter.

They'll be on Maine's PBS stations - perfect if you don't have cable, satellite, or the streaming services.

We're also going to be getting a new New Years' Eve special.

When Will They Be On?

“It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” is scheduled to air on PBS and PBS Kids on Sunday, Oct. 24 at 7:30 PM

You'll be able to see “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” on Sunday, November 21st at 7:30 PM.

“A Charlie Brown Christmas” will be on PBS and PBS Kids on Sunday, December 19 at 7:30 PM.

The Peanuts New Years' Eve Special

For the new special, you will need to have the Apple TV streaming service. “For Auld Lang Syne” will premiere on the service on December 10th.

This new special will be about how the kids are disappointed that Charlie Brown's grandmother won't be able to visit for New Year's Eve. Because of this upset, Lucy throws herself a party. At the same time, Charlie Brown deals with not being able to finish even one of his resolutions from this year as the new year begins.

