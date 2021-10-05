Resting in the nature of Minot, Maine, this octagon house boasts beautiful views of valleys and mountains through twelve windows on all eight sides of the home.

Why have a standard house shape when you can dare to be different? Located at 66 Highland Drive in Minot, this unique home’s full listing can be viewed here on Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

The octo-house offers 3 beds and 3 baths within 5,450 square feet for $699,900 and rests upon 4.33 acres of land.

Dare to be Different - This Octagon House is For Sale in Minot, Maine

