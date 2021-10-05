Beware: Volvo Recalling Over 460,000 Older Cars After Fatality

If you own a Volvo made in the early 2000s, you are going to want to take note of the latest recall. This recall affects the airbags of some vehicles and, in an accident, could cause fatal injuries.

Almost a half million Volvo cars are being recalled due to a component that fails as part of the air bag system.

That failure can cause metal parts to rupture and cause fragments to strike the driver which has already resulted in a fatality according to a letter sent to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration by Volvo.

Volvo stated in the letter that:

"The driver's air bag inflator may explode during deployment, due to propellant degradation occurring after long-term exposure to high absolute humidity, high temperatures, and high temperature cycling."

The recall is mainly effecting older Volvo car models. The models effected by this current recall are select 2001-2009 Volvo S60s, and 2001-2006 Volvo S80s.

Volvo is encouraging owners of these models to contact their nearest Volvo dealer. Dealers will replace the driver's air bag, free of charge. The Volvo's number for this recall is R10125.

Owner notification mailed letters are expected to begin arriving late next month, November 2021.

If you are an owners of one of the models mentioned you may contact Volvo Car customer service at 1-800-458-1552. Volvo's number for this recall is R10125.

