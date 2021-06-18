Maine Resident Day: Free Admission to Maine State Parks

There’s nothing like going to one of Maine’s incredible State Parks and spending the day. You go for a walk on the beach, sit in the grass under the sun, throw a frisbee around, and just take in the beauty of our state.

Even better, it's free on Maine Resident Day, Sunday, June 20, 2021. The state is celebrating with free day-use admission to Maine State Parks and Historic Sites from 9 a.m. to closing time.

This is timed perfectly with Father's Day and doing something special for your dad and family. For the man who has everything, give him a visit to some of the most awesome places in Maine.

There are certain parks and places where this does not apply. Free day-use admission does not apply at Acadia National Park and Baxter State Park. In addition, there is no free admission to Allagash Wilderness Waterway and Peacock Beach.

Other locations where there is no free admission on Maine Residents Day is the Maine Wildlife Park, Scarborough Beach State Park, Swan Island. The Penobscot River Corridor and the Penobscot Narrows Observatory do not have free admission Sunday, June 20, 2021.

Fort Knox Historic Site will offer free day-use admission on Sunday.

Get our free mobile app

The Bureau of Parks and Lands and the Department of Agricultural, Conservation and Forestry said thank you to all Maine residents for supporting State Parks and Historic Sites.

You’ve been wanting to get out and make the most of your summer and now is your chance - it couldn’t be any easier.