Despite Pandemic, Maine Parks Set New Attendance Record In 2020

As the on-going coronavirus pandemic prevented people from enjoying many of Maine's stereotypical summer attractions, it did not prevent both locals and tourists from taking full advantage of the state's parks.

According to the KJ, for the first time ever, attendance at Maine's state parks reached 3 million. In total, there were 3,067,112 visitors to Maine's 48 state parks in 2020.There were 2,786,750 day-use visitors and 280,362 camping visitors last year.

Given the late start to the camping season and the restrictions on visitors coming from surrounding states, these numbers are amazing.

Maine state parks include Damariscotta Lake State Park, Fort Knox, Lake Saint George State Park, Sebago Lake State Park, and Baxter State Park. Check out the whole list of Maine state parks at the State Parks website.

Already planning for this summer? You can reserve a spot at Sebago Lake State Park on February 1st. Reservations for the remainder of the parks open at 9 AM on February 5th. To make a reservation, go to campwithme.com or call 800-332-1501 or 207-624-9950.

