If you were around Maine in the 1990's then you certainly know the heartbreaking story the late Travis Roy.

Travis was sadly paralyzed from the neck down 11 seconds into the first shift of his first collegiate hockey game at Boston University. The injury made national news, and was even written about in Sports Illustrated. Once with NHL aspirations, the Maine native's life was now forever changed.

Amazingly, Travis rebounded and spent the rest of his life advocating for and supporting the spinal cord injury community. He started "The Travis Roy Foundation", an organization that has gone on to help countless of individuals dealing with spinal cord injuries. According to the foundation's website, the organization has given over $9 million to help the community and to fuel research.

Sadly, Travis passed away in October of 2020. He was just 45 years old. However, his legacy will always live on, thanks to his amazing impact.

Travis will have his legacy honored Sunday, January 23rd at the Cross Insurance Arena, as the Maine Mariners pay tribute to him and his life's work.

The Mariners announced that the Travis Roy Foundation will be on hand Sunday, January 23rd, as their honorary "Stick Taps" organization of the game. The foundation will have an information table, will benefit from the in-game raffle, and Travis' father, Lee will drop the ceremonial puck.

This is first-class stuff from the Maine Mariners organization. Much like what we have seen from the Portland Sea Dogs and the Maine Celtics, the Mariners have done an excellent job with community outreach. It's heartwarming to think about how many organizations have benefitted from programs like Stick Taps. This is indeed a special town.

The Travis Roy Foundation continues in Travis's honor. For more information, you can visit their website at travisroyfoundation.org

