A 33-year-old man from Mattawamkeag was sentenced to almost five years for drug trafficking and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Sentenced for Multiple Charges

Bruce McAlpine appeared in U.S. District Court in Bangor on Friday. He was charged with “conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by an unlawful user of a controlled substance.”

Drug Trafficking in Houlton & Bangor Areas

Court records said that between May and July 2018, McAlpine conspired with others to distribute meth in the Houlton and Bangor areas. ”McAlpine conspired with others to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.”

He agreed to use his home as a place to store the drugs to “assist in the methamphetamine distribution efforts.” A co-conspirator was getting the meth from a source in Florida.

Search Warrant Served + Drugs & Firearms Seized

The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency executed a search warrant in July 2018 at McAlpine's residence. Agents seized over 1,000 grams of meth - the 2.5 pounds of meth was worth around $180,000. They also seized several firearms including six handguns and a sawed-off shotgun, according to WGME News.

58 Months in Prison

U.S. District Judge Lance E. Walker sentenced McAlpine to serve 58 months behind bars. He will also have three years of supervised release.

DEA Investigated the Case

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration was part of the investigation alongside the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency.

