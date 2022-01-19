Maine Man Dies After Jumping From I-295 Overpass Wednesday

A Freeport man is dead following a Wednesday afternoon incident where he jumped from an I-295 overpass.

According to Maine Public Safety Spokeswoman, Shannon Moss, the incident occurred at approximately 3:35 in the Southbound lanes of Interstate 295 near exit 43 in Richmond.

The man leapt from the overpass landing on a tractor trailer truck that was passing by. Reports indicate the man came through the windshield of the 18-wheeler that was being driven by a Pennsylvania man.

The big rig was able to come to a safe stop near the exit 43 on-ramp. First responders pronounced the man who jumped dead at the scene. The driver of the 18-wheeler was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

If you are concerned about yourself or someone you know please call the Maine Crisis Hotline at 1-888-568-1112. Someone is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For additional resources please see the link below.

https://www.maine.gov/suicide/help/index.htm

6 Apartments For Rent In The Augusta Area We've put together a list of great, family friendly, apartments for rent in the Augusta area.

The 20 Least Populated Maine Towns Maine is a vast state, which can be quite remote in some areas. Amazingly, Maine has numerous towns that still exist independently even with very little population. Here is a list of the 20 least populated towns in Maine.

Do you have our free radio station app yet? If not, it's the perfect way to request a song, talk to the DJs, enter exclusive contests and to stay up to date with everything that's happening in and around Central Maine and the world. When you download it, make sure you turn on the push notifications so that we can send you exclusive content and local breaking news that you need to know about first. Just enter your mobile number below and we'll send a download link right to your mobile device. After that, you can download for free and immediately begin accessing all kinds of exclusive content tailored just for you. Give it a try and stay connected with us!