Maine Man Died after Being Struck by Downed Tree

A man from Norridgewock died Monday afternoon after he was hit by a tree in Fairfield.

Man was Using a Tractor to Clear a Fallen Tree

The Fairfield Police Department said it appeared he was using a tractor to remove a tree that was knocked down by the storm. The tree struck him and caused fatal injuries, according to WGME News.

Strong Winds in Maine

The incident happened around 3:34 pm during a large storm with heavy winds across the state of Maine.

The man’s name has not been released pending notification of his family. This news story will be updated when more information is made available. Download the station’s app for free to get breaking news as it happens.

