Maine Woman Charged with OUI after Submerging Vehicle in Brook

A 25-year-old woman from Waterville was charged with Operating Under the Influence on Tuesday evening after she crashed into a brook and submerged her vehicle in Fairfield.

25-Year-Old Woman Crashed and Submerged her Vehicle

Police said Vanessa Poirier ran a stop sign at the intersection of Norridgewock Road and Center Road, crashed through a guardrail and submerged her vehicle in Fish Brook around 5:30 pm on Tuesday.

Driver Made it to Shore

When police arrived on the scene, officers and first responders found Poirier had made it to shore. She received treatment for minor injuries, according to WGME News.

Operating Under the Influence and Additional Charges

Poirier was charged with OUI, driving to endanger and failure to stop for a stop sign.

