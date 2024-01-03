Maine Woman Arrested for OUI and Driving over 100 MPH

A 35-year-old woman was arrested and charged with OUI after driving over 100 mph in Fairfield on Tuesday night.

Woman was Going over 100 MPH in 55 MPH Zone

Kristen Gullifer from Skowhegan was taken into custody around 11 pm after going over 100 mph in a 55 mph zone on Norridgewock Road, according to WGME News.

Driver was Twice the Legal Limit

The Fairfield Police Department said Gullifer took a breathalyzer test and was over 2X the legal limit of 0.08%.

Charges Include OUI and Criminal Speeding

She is facing several charges including operating under the influence and criminal speed. Gullifer was transported to the Somerset County Jail with a $500 bail.

