Fairfield Man Arrested for Aggravated Drug Trafficking

A 35-year-old Fairfield man has been arrested after a month-long investigation by the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency’s South Central Task Force.

Search Warrant Executed

Justin Lacroix is charged with multiple charges including aggravated drug trafficking. Agents found large amounts of cash and drugs inside his Fairfield home after a search warrant was executed on Thursday morning, September 22, 2022. Officials said drugs had been sold from the house.

Significant Amount of Drugs and Cash Found

MDEA agents located “approximately 280 grams of fentanyl and 225 grams of cocaine, along with $43,000 in suspected drug proceeds.” at the Hardwood Lane residence where Lacroix lived in Fairfield. The street value of the drugs is estimated to be close to $65,000, according to the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency.

Aggravated Charges due to Amount Drugs Seized

Lacroix was taken to the Somerset County Jail after his arrest. He is charged with Aggravated Trafficking in Schedule W Drugs (fentanyl and cocaine). Authorities said “the charges are aggravated due to the amount of the drugs that were seized.”

Agencies Involved in the Investigation

Several law enforcement agencies assisted the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency. The Maine State Police Tactical Team were part of the investigation as well as the Maine Probation and Parole and the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office.

The MDEA issued a reminder that “all suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.”

Report Crime in Your Area

You are asked to contact the Maine Drug Enforcement office if you have any information about illegal drug sales or activity in your local area and community. Text the MDEA to TIP411 (847411) or call the MDEA tip-line at 1-800-452-6457.

