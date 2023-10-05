Elevated Aggravated Assault Charges after Victim Found Stabbed
A 25-year-old man has been arrested after a man was stabbed multiple times Tuesday night in Portland. The incident happened around 9 pm on Portland Street.
Suspect Apprehended and Arrested
Police found the victim on the street and were able to get a description of the suspect. Antonio Henriques from Cumberland was taken into custody, according to WGME News.
Jail and Charges
Henriques was taken to the Cumberland County Jail and faces several charges including Elevated Aggravated Assault and Reckless Conduct with a dangerous weapon.
Victim Taken to Hospital with Injuries
The victim had non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Maine Medical Center in Portland for treatment. The victim’s name and age were not released.
