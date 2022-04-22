Maine Launches Website to Help Residents Claim $850 Relief Checks

The Mills administration announced on Friday the launch of a website to help Mainers claim their $850 relief payment, a key part of the state’s supplemental budget the Governor signed on Wednesday.

Maine residents can go to maine.gov/reliefchecks to find answers to frequently asked questions, including who is eligible, how and when will I receive my relief payment, and what if I need help filing my taxes.

“We want to make sure that every eligible person is able to receive this assistance, and we are hopeful that this website can help accomplish that by answering some of the most common questions Maine people may have,” said Gov. Janet Mills.

In addition to filing their 2021 Maine individual income tax return by October 31, 2022, those eligible for the $850 relief payment must file (or have already filed) as a full-time Maine resident, not be claimed as a dependent on another person’s return, and must have a Federal adjusted gross income of less than:

• $100,000 if filing single or if married and filing separately

• $150,000 if filing as head of household, or

• $200,000 for couples filing jointly.

The relief program, proposed by the Governor and approved overwhelmingly by the Maine Legislature, is anticipated to return half of Maine’s budget surplus – about $729 million – to nearly 858,000 Maine people dealing with rising costs. A typical household would receive $1,700.

Maine Revenue Services expects to deliver the first round of relief payments this spring – and on a rolling basis through the end of the year as tax returns are received.