Maine Landlord Shows Act Of Generosity During Virus Outbreak
In a Facebook post, Portland landlord Nathan Nichols has pledged to not charge his tenants rent for the month of April.
He explains that he feels the coronavirus outbreak will greatly affect the incomes of service industry and hourly workers. All of his tenants fall into these categories. And, as he is financially stable, he plans to give them a break.
And, he's asking that other landlords show the same generosity.
