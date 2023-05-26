Maine K9 Detects Deadly Doses of Fentanyl Hidden in Body Cavity

Police seized close to 24,000 doses of fentanyl and arrested three people in Rumford on Sunday evening.

Tip Led to Drug Bust

The drug bust was based off of a tip about a shipment of fentanyl coming to the town. Police pulled over a gray Nissan Altima on Route 108 and called in K9 Niko who detected the presence of drugs.

A search of the vehicle produced drug paraphernalia, but no drugs. K9 Niko was instructed to investigate the people in the vehicle and picked up on a scent on one of the passengers, Marianela Rodriguez.

K9 Detected Drugs Hidden in “Body Cavity”

Police said, “Niko was then deployed around each of the occupants and indicated the presence of narcotics odor in Rodriguez's groin area. Rodriguez subsequently surrendered nearly 5 “fingers” of bulk-compressed fentanyl weighing approximately 47,510 milligrams which was concealed inside her body cavity.” Drugs were not detected on any of the other people in the car, according to WMTW..

Large Amounts of Fentanyl Seized

Officers seized almost 47,510 mg of fentanyl. Police said the amount of fentanyl is “enough for 23,755 deadly doses.”

Arrests and Charges

Rodriguez is charged with Aggravated Trafficking of fentanyl.

Thirty-five-year-old James Lynch from Rumford faces charges for Aggravated Trafficking in fentanyl and violating of conditions of release.

Twenty-five-year-old Andrew Mills from Sumner was arrested for Aggravated Trafficking in fentanyl, and failure to appear in court for unrelated drug possession and violating conditions of release.

