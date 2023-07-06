Maine Inmate in Jail for Kidnapping & Arson Walked off Work Site

Officials are looking for an inmate from the Downeast Correctional Facility in Machiasport who walked away from a work site early Thursday morning.

Inmate Walked Off Work Site

James Berube was last seen around midnight working at Maine Wild in Machias. The Maine State Police and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.

Contact Law Enforcement if you See Him

Authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout for him and call the Maine Department of Corrections at (207) 592-1671 or (207) 285-0880. Officials advise not to confront him if you see him.

Description of Missing Inmate

Berube is 72 inches in height and weighs 180 pounds. He has blond hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black and blue hooded sweatshirt and a denim jacket.

Washington County Sheriff's Office Washington County Sheriff's Office loading...

Inmate was in Prison on Multiple Charges

Berube was in prison on charges for kidnapping, burglary, theft, arson and eluding an officer with all but five years suspended, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: 11 tick-borne illnesses and what to watch out for during your outdoor adventures Stacker compiled a list of 11 common tick-borne diseases in the U.S. and what symptoms to watch out for, using a variety of medical and government sources.