Maine High School Softball Standings – May 21 2023

Here are the Maine High School Softball Standings for games played and reported as of Sunday afternoon, May 21st.

The season is rapidly coming to an end. Here are important dates remaining in the season.

May 31 - Last Countable Scheduled Game

June 1 - Make Up Games for any May 31st postponements

June 6 - Prelim Games

June 8 - Quarterfinals

June 10 - Semifinals

June 13 - Regional Finals

June 17 - State Championships

Class A North

Heal Points May 21, 2023 Maine Principal's Association Heal Points May 21, 2023 Maine Principal's Association loading...

Class A South

Heal Points May 21, 2023 Maine Principal's Association Heal Points May 21, 2023 Maine Principal's Association loading...

Class B North

Heal Points May 21, 2023 Maine Principal's Association Heal Points May 21, 2023 Maine Principal's Association loading...

Class B South

Heal Points May 21, 2023 Maine Principal's Association Heal Points May 21, 2023 Maine Principal's Association loading...

Class C North

Heal Points May 21, 2023 Maine Principal's Association Heal Points May 21, 2023 Maine Principal's Association loading...

Class C South

Heal Points May 21, 2023 Maine Principal's Association Heal Points May 21, 2023 Maine Principal's Association loading...

Class D North

Heal Points May 21, 2023 Maine Principal's Association Heal Points May 21, 2023 Maine Principal's Association loading...

Class D South

Heal Points May 21, 2023 Maine Principal's Association Heal Points May 21, 2023 Maine Principal's Association loading...