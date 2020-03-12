Maine Has First Presumptive Coronavirus Case

According to WMTW, Governor Janet Mills has announced the state has had its first presumptive case of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The affected woman is in her 50s and lives in Androscoggin County.

According to Mills, the woman is quarantined at home.

So far, 65 people in Maine have tested negative for the virus. 20 tests are still pending.

Mills suggested cancelling gatherings of more than 250 people for the next 30 days in an attempt to limit the spread of the virus.

Mills also ordered the suspension of all non-essential out-of-state travel by government employees for the next 30 days. That order will be re-evaluated after 30 days.

