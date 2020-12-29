Maine Hannafords Prepare To Offer COVID-19 Vaccines

As production of the two approved COVID-19 vaccines ramps up, there will soon be a need to distribute it to the general population. In some places, in-store pharmacies are taking the lead on this project.

According to WMTW, Hannaford is preparing their pharmacies in Maine, and throughout New England, to distribute the vaccines.

According to Hannaford spokespeople, the regional supermarket chain got approval from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to provide vaccinations in November. They have also signed with the Centers for Disease Control to be a recipient of vaccines.

In order to prepare, the chain purchased the necessary specialty freezers, additional personal protective equipment, and digital appointment scheduling tools.

Distribution of the vaccines to non-essential workers and at-risk people will begin with Phase 2 of the rollout. Maine is currently on Phase 1A.

The regional grocery store chain operates over 150 stores, and their in-store pharmacies, across New England. In addition to their Maine stores, they have locations in New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, and New York. In Central Maine, they have locations in nearly every town including Augusta, Waterville, Gardiner, and China.

