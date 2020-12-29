Maine Hunters Turn to Seasons For Ducks, Foxes in Winter

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine’s winter hunting seasons, which focus on birds and small game animals, are taking place all over the state.

The seasons for snowshoe hare, bobcat and fox are all taking place. The seasons end in February.

There is also a season for coyotes that takes place all year long.

The bird hunting seasons include the seasons for several sea ducks, which run until Jan. 16. The seasons for ruffed grouse and bobwhite quail are also in their final days. Those end on Dec. 31.

Maine’s hunting rules vary in different parts of the state, and hunters are encouraged to check with authorities before hunting.