Maine Game Warden & K9 Locate Missing Three-Year-Old

ROQUE BLUFFS, Maine -Game Warden Alan Curtis and his K9 Sig located a missing three-year-old boy a half mile from his house Sunday afternoon.

Emmit Holcomb, age 3 of Roque Bluffs, was reported as missing after he was last seen playing at the beach near Nepp Point Road in Roque Bluffs. A quick search by the family was unsuccessful, and they quickly called 911 at 1:14 p.m.

Maine Game Wardens and other emergency personnel searched the area near the beach, while marine patrol searched the bay with several watercraft.

Washington County Deputy Sherriff Jim Malloy and his K9 found a track and were able to track the boy along the beach to a nearby residence, two tenths of a mile away from his home, where they lost his track.

A game camera did capture a picture of the boy at the residence at 274 Nepp Point Road, confirming that it was the right track.

Warden Curtis and his K9 Sig responded to the residence, met with Deputy Malloy, and they devised a plan to search the densely wooded area west of the shoreline.

K9 Sig picked up a scent quickly at approximately 2:25 p.m., and a little over ten minutes later, K9 Sig located the boy who was sitting down resting in the thick woods behind a large overturned tree, a mile into the woods, and over a half mile from the beach where he was last seen.

The boy was tired and had wet feet, but otherwise was in good condition. Warden Curtis carried the boy back to his truck and drove him to an awaiting ambulance and reunited him with his family.

The Maine Warden Service was assisted in the search by the Washington County Sheriffs Office, Maine State Police, Maine Marine Patrol, U.S. Border Patrol, Machias Police, Machias Ambulance service, and the Roque Bluffs Fire Department.

No other information is available at this time.