Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office’s K9 Gets New Vest

Jazz, Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office K9, has received a grant for a new bullet and stab protective vest. The donation is from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a 501c (3) nationwide charity located in East Taunton, Massachusetts.

The “Healthcare for K9 Heroes” grant is given to law enforcement departments who have the financial burden of raising funds to support their K9 unit, who have no more than three K9s, and who have previously been awarded a vest. K9s from the age of 2-7-years-old are eligible to receive the grant.

Jazz and Deputy Sheriff Nathan Chisholm joined the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office in January 2020.

Jazz is trained and certified in narcotics detection through the Maine State Police and the Maine Criminal Justice Academy. Nathan Chisholm spent six years a a police officers in Van Buren. He is a graduate of the Maine Criminal Justice Academy’s Basic Law Enforcement training program in December of 2014.

The two work together patrolling the County. Van Buren generously donated Jazz to the Sheriff’s Office.

People love Jazz and get a chance to interact with him. Below, you see Jazz having fun with hos new toy from the Spruce Valley German Shepards in St. Agatha.

Jazz and Deputy Sheriff Chisholm visit with a family in St John, Maine. Jazz is trained and ready to do the job when needed. He is also a dog who loves to spend time with the people of Aroostook County.

jazz