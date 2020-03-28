Maine Fireball Plant Now Making Hand Sanitizer

The latest distiller to join the trend, started by Tito's Handmade Vodka, is Boston Brands of Maine.

According to the Bangor Daily News, the company, which is known for making Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey, has shifted part of its production to make hand sanitizer. Several of parent company Sazarac's plants will contribute to the goal of making 5 million bottles of hand sanitizer.

While a Portland distiller is making bottles for the general public, the bottles made by the Lewiston plant will go to healthcare workers, the government, military, retail, distribution, airline, pharmacy and banking industries.