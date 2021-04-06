Maine Eyes Creation of Online Voter Registration

A proposal to allow Maine residents to register to vote online received broad support at a hearing yesterday.

The bill sponsored by Democratic Rep. Teresa Pierce of Falmouth would implement online voter registration between now and 2023.

Pierce’s proposal would mean voter registration would be available via a secure online portal.

Supporters say it would modernize Maine's voter registration process and create more equity by removing traditional barriers to voter registration like taking time off from work or transportation.

Pierce says online registration will expand voter access to the ballot box, enhance election security and reduce the burden on municipal clerks.

Forty states and Washington, D.C. have already implemented online voter registration systems.