Maine Drug Arrest Turns Up Stolen Cannon!

Over the last few years, we have been hearing more and more about significant drug busts in the State of Maine. Sometimes, these arrests contain strange situations Like the drugs hidden inside the cake or the drugs hidden inside the cans of beans. Other times, law enforcement finds odd things at the site of the arrest. The following is an example of that!

According to a press release from Shannon Moss at the Maine Department of Public Safety, a recent drug arrest turned up several stolen high value items... including a CANNON!

On Thursday, August 4th, 2022, the Maine State Police arrested 27 year old Cole Libby at a residence on School Ridge Road in Liberty. He was arrested on a series of warrants from Knox, Waldo, and Franklin Counties.

The press release goes on to say, in part:

The investigation revealed that Libby was in possession of approximately 50 grams of Fentanyl. Also located at his home were several firearms as well drug scales and approximately $8,500 in suspected drug proceeds.

Also arrested in the incident were 28 year old Felicha Glidden and 56 year old Randall Smith. Both Glidden and Smith reside in Liberty.

The investigation also found several reportedly stolen items on the property. These included a Can-Am side by side ATV and a cannon.

Maine State Police Maine State Police loading...

What follow is a breakdown of the charges laid out in the Maine Department of Public Safety press release...

Cole Libby is facing charges of Aggravated Trafficking of Schedule W Drugs (Class A), Receiving Stolen Property (Class C), and Violating Conditions of Release.

Felichia Glidden is charged with Unlawful Possession of Schedule Drugs (Class D), Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person (Class C), Aggravated Trafficking of Schedule W Drugs (Class A)

Randall Smith is charged with Trafficking in Schedule Drugs (Class B), Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person (Class C)

if you have any information that can help police, or you believe that some of the stolen property might be yours, contact the Maine State Police at 207.624.7076 and ask for Cpl. Scott Quintero.

***All suspects are considered innocent until found guilty in a court of law***