Maine DOT Building, $1.6 Million in Equipment, Destroyed in Fire

In a devastating fire that happened on Sunday morning at about 3 AM, the Maine DOT building in Fort Fairfield, Maine, burned to the ground taking $1.6 million in Department of Transportation equipment with it.

According to WABI TV 5, crews arrived on scene at the High Street building at about 3:30 AM on Sunday to discover that the building was already beginning to collapse under its own weight.

Crews from several different departments responded to the blaze but were unable to save the building. Thankfully, no injuries were reported though the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Fire destroyed a MaineDOT garage in Fort Fairfield overnight. No one was hurt, but we lost vehicles and equipment. We do... Posted by MaineDOT on Sunday, January 3, 2021

