Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine CDC reported Thursday 53 new cases of COVID-19 with 455 active cases. There were no deaths related to the coronavirus.

Aroostook County has 18 confirmed cases. Houlton Regional Hospital has set up testing for an outbreak related to Houlton Ambulance Service and others.

Maine has a total of 3,070 cases with 2,512 recovered. One hundred-three people have died from the virus.

Statewide, 343 people are in the hospital. Cumberland County has had the most hospitalizations with 166.

The Maine CDC shows confirmed cases by zip codes (see below).

