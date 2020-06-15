Maine CDC COVID-19 Update
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported Monday 17 new cases of the coronavirus. There was one death in the state in the past 24 hours.
Maine has 2.810 cases with 2,189 recovered. One hundred-one people have died from the virus.
Aroostook County has 10 confirmed cases with 9 people recovered. Four are hospitalized. There is one death due to the coronavirus.
Androscoggin County has 4 deaths with 429 cases. Three hundred-six people have recovered.
York County has 446 COVID-19 cases with 362 recovered. There have been 11 deaths.
Confirmed cases in state are listed by zip codes (see below).
Watch the Maine CDC news briefing on our Facebook weekdays at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).
|Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data
|Total Cases
|Confirmed Cases
|Probable Cases
|Recovered
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|2,810
|2,495
|315
|2,189
|317
|101
|Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County
|County
|Cases
|Recovered
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Androscoggin
|429
|306
|34
|4
|Aroostook
|10
|9
|4
|1
|Cumberland
|1,445
|1,100
|155
|57
|Franklin
|37
|34
|2
|1
|Hancock
|13
|10
|1
|1
|Kennebec
|136
|114
|25
|9
|Knox
|23
|20
|2
|1
|Lincoln
|21
|18
|2
|Oxford
|34
|28
|1
|Penobscot
|102
|97
|18
|2
|Piscataquis
|1
|1
|Sagadahoc
|30
|28
|5
|Somerset
|25
|22
|Waldo
|55
|39
|5
|14
|Washington
|1
|1
|York
|446
|362
|63
|11
|Unknown
|2
|All Reported COVID-19 Tests in Maine
|Result
|Antibody
|Molecular Testing
|Total
|Positive
|287
|3,425
|3,712
|Negative
|5,622
|68,161
|73,783
|Indeterminate
|8
|111
|119
|Total
|5,917
|71,697
|77,614
|Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases
|Total Hospitalized
|31
|In Critical Care
|11
|On a Ventilator
|4
|Capacity
|Available Critical Care Beds
|185
|Total Critical Care Beds
|398
|Available Ventilators
|263
|Total Ventilators
|321
|Alternative Ventilators
|441
Enter your number to get our free mobile app