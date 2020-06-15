Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported Monday 17 new cases of the coronavirus. There was one death in the state in the past 24 hours.

Maine has 2.810 cases with 2,189 recovered. One hundred-one people have died from the virus.

Aroostook County has 10 confirmed cases with 9 people recovered. Four are hospitalized. There is one death due to the coronavirus.

Androscoggin County has 4 deaths with 429 cases. Three hundred-six people have recovered.

York County has 446 COVID-19 cases with 362 recovered. There have been 11 deaths.

Confirmed cases in state are listed by zip codes (see below).

Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data
Total CasesConfirmed CasesProbable CasesRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
2,8102,4953152,189317101

Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County
CountyCasesRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
Androscoggin429306344
Aroostook10941
Cumberland1,4451,10015557
Franklin373421
Hancock131011
Kennebec136114259
Knox232021
Lincoln21182
Oxford34281
Penobscot10297182
Piscataquis11
Sagadahoc30285
Somerset2522
Waldo5539514
Washington11
York4463626311
Unknown2
All Reported COVID-19 Tests in Maine
ResultAntibodyMolecular TestingTotal
Positive2873,4253,712
Negative5,62268,16173,783
Indeterminate8111119
Total5,91771,69777,614
Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases
Total Hospitalized31
    In Critical Care11
        On a Ventilator4
Capacity
Available Critical Care Beds185
Total Critical Care Beds398
Available Ventilators263
Total Ventilators321
Alternative Ventilators441
