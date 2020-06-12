Maine CDC COVID-19 Update
The Maine CDC said Friday the state has 54 new cases of the coronavirus. There were no deaths related to COVID-19.
Maine has 2,721 cases with 2,105 recovered. A total of 100 people have died from the virus.
Aroostook County has 10 confirmed cases while Hancock County has 13 cases, and Piscataquis & Washington County have one case each.
There are 1,388 confirmed cases in Cumberland County with 1,047 recovered. Fifty-seven people have died.
York County has 431 COVID-19 cases with 349 recovered. There have been 11 deaths.
Confirmed cases in state are listed by zip codes (see below). Information by county, hospitalizations & test numbers are also listed below.
|Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: June 12, 2020 at 12:15 PM
|Total Cases
|Confirmed Cases
|Probable Cases
|Recovered
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|2,721
|2,420
|301
|2,105
|308
|100
|Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County
|County
|Cases
|Recovered
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Androscoggin
|415
|287
|33
|3
|Aroostook
|10
|8
|4
|1
|Cumberland
|1,388
|1,047
|149
|57
|Franklin
|37
|33
|2
|1
|Hancock
|13
|10
|1
|1
|Kennebec
|134
|114
|25
|9
|Knox
|21
|18
|2
|1
|Lincoln
|21
|18
|2
|Oxford
|31
|28
|1
|Penobscot
|102
|96
|18
|2
|Piscataquis
|1
|1
|Sagadahoc
|30
|28
|5
|Somerset
|25
|22
|Waldo
|55
|39
|4
|14
|Washington
|1
|1
|York
|433
|355
|62
|11
|Unknown
|4
|All Reported COVID-19 Tests in Maine
|Result
|Antibody
|Molecular Testing
|Total
|Positive
|274
|3,311
|3,585
|Negative
|5,182
|64,166
|69,348
|Indeterminate
|8
|108
|116
|Total
|5,464
|67,585
|73,049
|Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases
|Total Hospitalized
|32
|In Critical Care
|11
|On a Ventilator
|5
|Capacity
|Available Critical Care Beds
|152
|Total Critical Care Beds
|398
|Available Ventilators
|254
|Total Ventilators
|318
|Alternative Ventilators
|441