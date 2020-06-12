Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine CDC said Friday the state has 54 new cases of the coronavirus. There were no deaths related to COVID-19.

Maine has 2,721 cases with 2,105 recovered. A total of 100 people have died from the virus.

Aroostook County has 10 confirmed cases while Hancock County has 13 cases, and Piscataquis & Washington County have one case each.

There are 1,388 confirmed cases in Cumberland County with 1,047 recovered. Fifty-seven people have died.

York County has 431 COVID-19 cases with 349 recovered. There have been 11 deaths.

Confirmed cases in state are listed by zip codes (see below). Information by county, hospitalizations & test numbers are also listed below.

Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: June 12, 2020 at 12:15 PM
Total CasesConfirmed CasesProbable CasesRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
2,7212,4203012,105308100

Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County
CountyCasesRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
Androscoggin415287333
Aroostook10841
Cumberland1,3881,04714957
Franklin373321
Hancock131011
Kennebec134114259
Knox211821
Lincoln21182
Oxford31281
Penobscot10296182
Piscataquis11
Sagadahoc30285
Somerset2522
Waldo5539414
Washington11
York4333556211
Unknown4
All Reported COVID-19 Tests in Maine
ResultAntibodyMolecular TestingTotal
Positive2743,3113,585
Negative5,18264,16669,348
Indeterminate8108116
Total5,46467,58573,049
Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases
Total Hospitalized32
    In Critical Care11
        On a Ventilator5
Capacity
Available Critical Care Beds152
Total Critical Care Beds398
Available Ventilators254
Total Ventilators318
Alternative Ventilators441

