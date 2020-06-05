Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said there are 36 new cases of COVID-19 Friday. There were three deaths in the state related to the virus.

The number of cases in Maine is 2.482. The total recovered is 1,797. There have been 98 deaths.

The Maine CDC listed the confirmed cases in state by zip codes (see below).

Aroostook County has 10 confirmed cases and seven recovered. Four people have been hospitalized. There has been one death.

Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: June 5, 2020 at 12:30 PM Total Cases Confirmed Cases Probable Cases Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths 2, 482 2,181 265 1,797 293 98

Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County County Cases Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths Androscoggin 338 222 30 3 Aroostook 10 7 4 1 Cumberland 1,265 866 139 55 Franklin 36 32 2 1 Hancock 12 10 1 1 Kennebec 129 108 23 9 Knox 21 18 2 1 Lincoln 20 17 2 Oxford 32 19 1 Penobscot 101 94 18 2 Piscataquis 1 1 Sagadahoc 30 27 5 Somerset 22 20 Waldo 52 36 4 14 Washington 1 1 York 408 319 62 11 Unknown 4

Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases Total Hospitalized 35 In Critical Care 13 On a Ventilator 7 Capacity Available Critical Care Beds 144 Total Critical Care Beds 400 Available Ventilators 235 Total Ventilators 316 Alternative Ventilators 441