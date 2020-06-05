Maine CDC COVID-19 Update
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said there are 36 new cases of COVID-19 Friday. There were three deaths in the state related to the virus.
The number of cases in Maine is 2.482. The total recovered is 1,797. There have been 98 deaths.
The Maine CDC listed the confirmed cases in state by zip codes (see below).
Aroostook County has 10 confirmed cases and seven recovered. Four people have been hospitalized. There has been one death.
Watch the Maine CDC news briefing on our Facebook weekdays at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).
|Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: June 5, 2020 at 12:30 PM
|Total Cases
|Confirmed Cases
|Probable Cases
|Recovered
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|2, 482
|2,181
|265
|1,797
|293
|98
|Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County
|County
|Cases
|Recovered
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Androscoggin
|338
|222
|30
|3
|Aroostook
|10
|7
|4
|1
|Cumberland
|1,265
|866
|139
|55
|Franklin
|36
|32
|2
|1
|Hancock
|12
|10
|1
|1
|Kennebec
|129
|108
|23
|9
|Knox
|21
|18
|2
|1
|Lincoln
|20
|17
|2
|Oxford
|32
|19
|1
|Penobscot
|101
|94
|18
|2
|Piscataquis
|1
|1
|Sagadahoc
|30
|27
|5
|Somerset
|22
|20
|Waldo
|52
|36
|4
|14
|Washington
|1
|1
|York
|408
|319
|62
|11
|Unknown
|4
|Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases
|Total Hospitalized
|35
|In Critical Care
|13
|On a Ventilator
|7
|Capacity
|Available Critical Care Beds
|144
|Total Critical Care Beds
|400
|Available Ventilators
|235
|Total Ventilators
|316
|Alternative Ventilators
|441
