Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine CDC said there are 24 new cases of coronavirus in the state Monday. There were no deaths.

The state has 2.349 total cases. The number of people who have recovered is 1,586. There have been 89 deaths.

There are 10 confirmed cases of COID-19 in Aroostook County. There has been one death. Seven people have recovered with four in the hospital.

Fifty-two people are in the hospital with 17 in critical care. Ten are on ventilators.

Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: June 1, 2020 at 12:30 PM
Total CasesConfirmed CasesProbable CasesRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
2,3492,0932561,58628489
Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County
CountyCasesRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
Androscoggin304179272
Aroostook10741
Cumberland1,18974513850
Franklin363221
Hancock111011
Kennebec128106239
Knox20182
Lincoln20142
Oxford33171
Penobscot10091171
Piscataquis11
Sagadahoc30255
Somerset2218
Waldo5136414
Washington22
York3912855810
Unknown10
All Reported COVID-19 Tests in Maine
ResultAntibodyMolecular TestingTotal
Positive2182,7102,928
Negative3,75747,28451,041
Indeterminate88492
Total3,98350,07854,061
Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases
Total Hospitalized52
    In Critical Care17
        On a Ventilator10
Capacity
Available Critical Care Beds155
Total Critical Care Beds397
Available Ventilators242
Total Ventilators317
Alternative Ventilators441
