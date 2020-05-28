Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control today reported 52 new cases of coronavirus in the state and three more deaths.

In the past 2 1/2 months, the state has recorded 2,189 cases and 84 deaths related to COVD-19.

Fifty-eight people are currently in the hospital in Maine with 22 in critical care.

Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: May 28, 2020 at 12:00 PM
Total CasesConfirmed CasesProbable CasesRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
2,1891,9512381,40226484
Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases
Total Hospitalized58
    In Critical Care22
        On a Ventilator14
Capacity
Available Critical Care Beds148
Total Critical Care Beds408
Available Ventilators233
Total Ventilators319
Alternative Ventilators441
Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County
CountyCasesRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
Androscoggin264125262
Aroostook8721
Cumberland1,09265012246
Franklin362821
Hancock111011
Kennebec128102239
Knox20182
Lincoln20132
Oxford29171
Penobscot10087171
Piscataquis11
Sagadahoc30215
Somerset2217
Waldo5136414
Washington22
York370267579
Unknown51
Cumulative COVID-19 Cases by Age
Age RangeCountPercentage
<201014.6%
20s28112.8%
30s29813.6%
40s33915.5%
50s40218.4%
60s30213.8%
70s23010.5%
80+23610.8%
