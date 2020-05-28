Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control today reported 52 new cases of coronavirus in the state and three more deaths.

In the past 2 1/2 months, the state has recorded 2,189 cases and 84 deaths related to COVD-19.

Fifty-eight people are currently in the hospital in Maine with 22 in critical care.

Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: May 28, 2020 at 12:00 PM Total Cases Confirmed Cases Probable Cases Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths 2,189 1,951 238 1,402 264 84

Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases Total Hospitalized 58 In Critical Care 22 On a Ventilator 14 Capacity Available Critical Care Beds 148 Total Critical Care Beds 408 Available Ventilators 233 Total Ventilators 319 Alternative Ventilators 441

Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County County Cases Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths Androscoggin 264 125 26 2 Aroostook 8 7 2 1 Cumberland 1,092 650 122 46 Franklin 36 28 2 1 Hancock 11 10 1 1 Kennebec 128 102 23 9 Knox 20 18 2 Lincoln 20 13 2 Oxford 29 17 1 Penobscot 100 87 17 1 Piscataquis 1 1 Sagadahoc 30 21 5 Somerset 22 17 Waldo 51 36 4 14 Washington 2 2 York 370 267 57 9 Unknown 5 1

Cumulative COVID-19 Cases by Age Age Range Count Percentage <20 101 4.6% 20s 281 12.8% 30s 298 13.6% 40s 339 15.5% 50s 402 18.4% 60s 302 13.8% 70s 230 10.5% 80+ 236 10.8%