Maine CDC COVID-19 Update
Another 45 cases of coronavirus were reported to the Maine CDC Saturday. There was one death in the past day.
Aroostook County has seven confirmed cases with one person is in the hospital and four people recovered.
Maine has 1,648 confirmed cases. Seventy people have died. One thousand-twelve people recovered.
Two hundred-fourteen people are in Maine hospitals with 19 in critical care and 10 on ventilators.
Neighboring Penobscot County has 93 cases and one death. Seventy-nine people have recovered and 17 are hospitalized.
Androscoggin County in central Maine has 120 cases with two deaths. Twenty people are hospitalized with 20 recovered.
|Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: May 16, 2020 at 12:00 PM
|Total Cases
|Confirmed Cases
|Probable Cases
|Recovered
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|1,648
|1,477
|171
|1,012
|214
|70
|Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases
|Total Hospitalized
|37
|In Critical Care
|19
|On a Ventilator
|10
|Capacity
|Available Critical Care Beds
|174
|Total Critical Care Beds
|360
|Available Ventilators
|250
|Total Ventilators
|311
|Alternative Ventilators
|426
|Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County
|County
|Cases
|Recovered
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Androscoggin
|120
|62
|20
|2
|Aroostook
|7
|4
|1
|Cumberland
|821
|447
|92
|35
|Franklin
|33
|24
|2
|1
|Hancock
|10
|9
|1
|1
|Kennebec
|120
|81
|18
|8
|Knox
|21
|16
|2
|Lincoln
|17
|12
|Oxford
|17
|16
|1
|Penobscot
|93
|79
|17
|1
|Piscataquis
|1
|1
|Sagadahoc
|26
|16
|5
|Somerset
|20
|14
|Waldo
|50
|34
|3
|14
|Washington
|2
|2
|York
|288
|195
|52
|8
|Unknown
|2
|Cumulative COVID-19 Cases by Age
|Age Range
|Count
|Percentage
|<20
|54
|3.3%
|20s
|194
|11.8%
|30s
|201
|12.2%
|40s
|257
|15.6%
|50s
|317
|19.2%
