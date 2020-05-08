Maine CDC COVID-19 Update
The Maine Center for Disease Control on Friday reported another 44 cases of the new coronavirus in the state and one more death.
Testing has confirmed a total of 1,374 total cases in Maine with 1,264 confirmed and 110 probable.
There are 63 deaths in the state related to COVID-19, said the Maine CDC.
Currently, 836 people have recovered in Maine. Forty-four are hospitalized with the virus and 23 are in critical care.
Neighboring Penobscot County reports 89 cases with no deaths. Sixty-two people have recovered with 16 in the hospital.
Cumberland County has been affected the most with 658 cases, 373 recovered, 80 hospitalized and 30 deaths.
|Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: May 8, 2020 at 12:00 PM
|Total Cases1
|Confirmed Cases
|Probable Cases
|Recovered
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|1,374
|1,264
|110
|836
|194
|63
|Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases
|Total Hospitalized
|44
|In Critical Care
|23
|On a Ventilator
|10
|Capacity
|Available Critical Care Beds
|137
|Total Critical Care Beds
|284
|Available Ventilators
|200
|Total Ventilators
|333
|Alternative Ventilators
|411
|Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County
|County
|Cases
|Recovered
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Androscoggin
|78
|40
|16
|2
|Aroostook
|6
|4
|1
|Cumberland
|658
|373
|80
|30
|Franklin
|31
|19
|2
|1
|Hancock
|10
|9
|1
|1
|Kennebec
|108
|58
|18
|8
|Knox
|18
|13
|2
|Lincoln
|15
|11
|Oxford
|17
|15
|1
|Penobscot
|89
|62
|16
|Piscataquis
|1
|1
|Sagadahoc
|20
|15
|5
|Somerset
|17
|14
|Waldo
|49
|32
|3
|13
|Washington
|2
|2
|York
|249
|168
|49
|8
|Unknown
|6
|Cumulative COVID-19 Cases by Age
|Age Range
|Count
|Percentage
|<20
|33
|2.4%
|20s
|150
|10.9%
|30s
|156
|11.4%
|40s
|209
|15.2%
|50s
|270
|19.7%
|60s
|223
|16.2%
|70s
|170
|12.4%
|80+
|163
|11.9%
