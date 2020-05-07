Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease on Thursday reported 76 additional cases of the new coronavirus in the state but no new deaths.

CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah said those cases include a total of 39 that were the result of universal testing at the Tyson Food processing facility in Portland.

At the briefing, Governor Mills announced a deal with IDEXX to triple the testing in Maine. Read the full story.

Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: May 7, 2020 at 11:45 AM
Total Cases1Confirmed CasesProbable CasesRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
1,3301,2319978719262
Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases
Total Hospitalized39
    In Critical Care16
        On a Ventilator11
Capacity
Available Critical Care Beds149
Total Critical Care Beds284
Available Ventilators187
Total Ventilators333
Alternative Ventilators411
Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County
CountyConfirmedRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
Androscoggin7436162
Aroostook631
Cumberland6313647830
Franklin311921
Hancock1091
Kennebec10743188
Knox17132
Lincoln1411
Oxford17151
Penobscot894916
Piscataquis11
Sagadahoc20145
Somerset1714
Waldo4931313
Washington22
York243163498
Unknown2
Cumulative Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by Age
Age RangeCountPercentage
<20312.3%
20s14310.8%
30s14711.1%
40s19814.9%
50s26419.8%
60s21816.4%
70s16712.6%
80+16212.2%
