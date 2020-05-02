Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control on Saturday reported 29 more verified cases of COVID-19 and one more death.

In the past seven weeks, there have been 1,152 confirmed cases in the state.

Fifty-six deaths in Maine have been attributed to the new coronavirus.

There are five confirmed cases in Aroostook County including one person hospitalized and three recovered.

Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: May 2, 2020 at 11:45 AM Confirmed Cases Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths 1,152 689 181 56

Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases Total Hospitalized 36 In Critical Care 19 On a Ventilator 10 Capacity Available Critical Care Beds 160 Total Critical Care Beds 320 Available Ventilators 290 Total Ventilators 315 Alternative Ventilators 395

Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County County Confirmed Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths Androscoggin 54 29 12 2 Aroostook 5 3 1 Cumberland 527 315 75 27 Franklin 28 13 1 1 Hancock 10 8 1 Kennebec 104 39 17 6 Knox 16 13 2 Lincoln 13 10 Oxford 15 12 1 Penobscot 82 43 16 Piscataquis 1 1 Sagadahoc 19 13 5 Somerset 17 14 Waldo 49 28 3 13 Washington 2 2 York 210 146 47 7 Unknown 0

Cumulative Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by Age Age Range Count Percentage <20 26 2.3% 20s 124 10.8% 30s 122 10.6% 40s 165 14.3% 50s 222 19.3% 60s 195 16.9% 70s 154 13.4% 80+ 144 12.5%