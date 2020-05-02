Maine CDC COVID-19 Update
The Maine Center for Disease Control on Saturday reported 29 more verified cases of COVID-19 and one more death.
In the past seven weeks, there have been 1,152 confirmed cases in the state.
Fifty-six deaths in Maine have been attributed to the new coronavirus.
There are five confirmed cases in Aroostook County including one person hospitalized and three recovered.
|Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: May 2, 2020 at 11:45 AM
|Confirmed Cases
|Recovered
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|1,152
|689
|181
|56
|Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases
|Total Hospitalized
|36
|In Critical Care
|19
|On a Ventilator
|10
|Capacity
|Available Critical Care Beds
|160
|Total Critical Care Beds
|320
|Available Ventilators
|290
|Total Ventilators
|315
|Alternative Ventilators
|395
|Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County
|County
|Confirmed
|Recovered
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Androscoggin
|54
|29
|12
|2
|Aroostook
|5
|3
|1
|Cumberland
|527
|315
|75
|27
|Franklin
|28
|13
|1
|1
|Hancock
|10
|8
|1
|Kennebec
|104
|39
|17
|6
|Knox
|16
|13
|2
|Lincoln
|13
|10
|Oxford
|15
|12
|1
|Penobscot
|82
|43
|16
|Piscataquis
|1
|1
|Sagadahoc
|19
|13
|5
|Somerset
|17
|14
|Waldo
|49
|28
|3
|13
|Washington
|2
|2
|York
|210
|146
|47
|7
|Unknown
|0
|Cumulative Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by Age
|Age Range
|Count
|Percentage
|<20
|26
|2.3%
|20s
|124
|10.8%
|30s
|122
|10.6%
|40s
|165
|14.3%
|50s
|222
|19.3%
|60s
|195
|16.9%
|70s
|154
|13.4%
|80+
|144
|12.5%
