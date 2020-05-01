Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control on Friday reported 28 more verified cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths.

In the past seven weeks, there have been 1,123 confirmed cases in the state. Well over half of those people have recovered.

Fifty-five deaths in Maine have been attributed to the new coronavirus.

Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: May 1, 2020 at 11:45 AM
Confirmed CasesRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
1,12365717755
Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases
Total Hospitalized37
    In Critical Care17
        On a Ventilator9
Capacity
Available Critical Care Beds171
Total Critical Care Beds330
Available Ventilators290
Total Ventilators316
Alternative Ventilators397
Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County
CountyConfirmedRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
Androscoggin5227122
Aroostook531
Cumberland5042937427
Franklin281211
Hancock1081
Kennebec10439166
Knox16132
Lincoln1410
Oxford15121
Penobscot794314
Piscataquis11
Sagadahoc19135
Somerset1714
Waldo4924312
Washington22
York208143477
Unknown0
Cumulative Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by Age
Age RangeCountPercentage
<20252.2%
20s11710.4%
30s11910.6%
40s15914.2%
50s21519.1%
60s19217.1%
70s15213.5%
80+14412.8%
