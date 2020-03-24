Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

As of March 24 at 11:30 am, The Maine CDC says the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Maine is 119 people. There are 3,014 negative tests. That’s an increase of 11 confirmed cases and 223 negative tests since March 23.

The virus has been detected in nine Maine counties with no cases reported in Aroostook County.

Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control said the new coronavirus has hit Cumberland County in southern Maine the hardest, where there is evidence of community transmission.

Dr. Shah says even if COVID-19 is not confirmed in your county, it's likely there. He says continuing the practice of social distancing is key to slowing the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, the state is distributing much-needed protective equipment to health care facilities in Maine. Those supplies include thousands of respirator masks, surgical masks, face shields and gloves.

Confirmed and Recovered Case Counts by County Updated: March 24, 2020 at 11:30 AM County Confirmed Recovered Androscoggin 3 2 Aroostook 0 Cumberland 74 5 Franklin 0 Hancock 0 Kennebec 5 Knox 1 Lincoln 5 Oxford 6 Penobscot 4 Piscataquis 0 Sagadahoc 3 Somerset 0 Waldo 1 Washington 0 York 16 Unknown 0