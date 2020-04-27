Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

Renee Nelson

The Maine Center for Disease control on Monday reported eight more confirmed cases of COVID -19 and one death in the past 24 hours.

Since the first case was detected in the state more than 6 weeks ago, 1,023 Maine residents have tested positive for the new coronavirus. More than half of those people have recovered.

There have been only four confirmed cases in Aroostook County.

Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: April 27, 2020 at 11:45 AM
Confirmed CasesRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
1,02354916151
Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases
Total Hospitalized39
    In Critical Care16
        On a Ventilator7
Capacity
Available Critical Care Beds169
Total Critical Care Beds330
Available Ventilators298
Total Ventilators315
Alternative Ventilators394
Chunzeng Wang/Facebook
Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County
CountyConfirmedRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
Androscoggin4223112
Aroostook411
Cumberland4592446724
Franklin27711
Hancock941
Kennebec10234146
Knox14102
Lincoln1210
Oxford15121
Penobscot553811
Piscataquis11
Sagadahoc18115
Somerset1710
Waldo4818311
Washington22
York196124447
Unknown2
Cumulative Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by Age
Age RangeCountPercentage
<20212.1%
20s10710.5%
30s10610.4%
40s13613.3%
50s19519.1%
60s17617.2%
70s14414.1%
80+13813.5%
Enter your number to get our free mobile app
Filed Under: COVID-19 Update, Maine CDC
Categories: Articles, Coronavirus 2020, Local News Today, Photos
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top