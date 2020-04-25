Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine CDC reported 25 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state as of Saturday.

Three more people died from the virus. The disease has claimed the lives of 50 Maine residents.

Aroostook County has a total of four confirmed cases with one recovered.

A total of 990 people have tested positive for the new coronavirus in the state and more than half of those people have recovered.

Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: April 25, 2020 at 12:00 PM
Confirmed CasesRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
99051915650
Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases
Total Hospitalized39
    In Critical Care17
        On a Ventilator7
Capacity
Available Critical Care Beds155
Total Critical Care Beds330
Available Ventilators294
Total Ventilators315
Alternative Ventilators394
CountyConfirmedRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
Androscoggin4123112
Aroostook41
Cumberland4342366624
Franklin27611
Hancock941
Kennebec10128145
Knox13102
Lincoln129
Oxford15121
Penobscot52349
Piscataquis11
Sagadahoc18115
Somerset177
Waldo4818311
Washington22
York194117437
Unknown2
Age RangeCountPercentage
<20202.0%
20s10410.5%
30s10610.7%
40s12913.0%
50s19219.4%
60s17117.3%
70s13914.0%
80+12913.0%
