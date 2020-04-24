Maine CDC COVID-19 Update
The Maine Center for Disease Control on Friday reported 28 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.
There was one new case in Aroostook County, bringing the total confirmed cases to four with one recovered.
Three more people died from the virus. In the past 4 weeks, the disease has claimed the lives of 47 Maine residents.
A total of 965 people have tested positive for the new coronavirus in the state and more than half of those people have recovered.
Number of Individuals with Negative COVID‑19 Test Results in Maine Updated: April 22, 2020: 16,784
|Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: April 24, 2020 at 12:00 PM
|Confirmed Cases
|Recovered
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|965
|499
|152
|47
|Maine COVID-19 Current Hospital Use and Capacity Data Updated: April 24, 2020 at 12:00 PM
|Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases
|Total Hospitalized
|39
|In Critical Care
|17
|On a Ventilator
|7
|Capacity
|Available Critical Care Beds
|159
|Total Critical Care Beds
|313
|Available Ventilators
|287
|Total Ventilators
|314
|Alternative Ventilators
|394
|Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County
|County
|Confirmed
|Recovered
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Androscoggin
|38
|21
|11
|1
|Aroostook
|4
|1
|Cumberland
|426
|232
|63
|24
|Franklin
|26
|6
|1
|Hancock
|8
|4
|1
|Kennebec
|100
|25
|14
|5
|Knox
|13
|9
|2
|Lincoln
|12
|9
|Oxford
|14
|11
|1
|Penobscot
|50
|33
|9
|Piscataquis
|1
|1
|Sagadahoc
|17
|10
|5
|Somerset
|16
|6
|Waldo
|47
|17
|3
|10
|Washington
|2
|2
|York
|191
|112
|42
|7
|Unknown
|0
|Cumulative Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by Age
|Age Range
|Count
|Percentage
|<20
|19
|2.0%
|20s
|101
|10.5%
|30s
|104
|10.8%
|40s
|128
|13.3%
|50s
|184
|19.1%
|60s
|167
|17.3%
|70s
|137
|14.2%
|80+
|125
|13.0%
