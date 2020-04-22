Maine CDC COVID-19 Update
The Maine CDC reported 19 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and three more deaths.
In the past 3 1/2 weeks, the disease has claimed the lives of 39 Maine residents.
There have now been 907 confirmed cases in the state with 455 recovered.
Forty-two people are hospitalized as of Wednesday.
There are a total of two confirmed cases in Aroostook County with one recovered.
|Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: April 22, 2020 at 11:45 AM
|Confirmed Cases
|Recovered
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|907
|455
|144
|39
|Maine COVID-19 Current Hospital Use and Capacity Data Updated: April 22, 2020 at 11:45 AM
|Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases
|Total Hospitalized
|42
|In Critical Care
|18
|On a Ventilator
|10
|Capacity
|Available Critical Care Beds
|170
|Total Critical Care Beds
|314
|Available Ventilators
|277
|Total Ventilators
|333
|Alternative Ventilators
|367
|Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County
|County
|Confirmed
|Recovered
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Androscoggin
|36
|20
|11
|1
|Aroostook
|2
|1
|Cumberland
|395
|215
|60
|18
|Franklin
|14
|5
|1
|Hancock
|7
|2
|1
|Kennebec
|99
|24
|14
|4
|Knox
|13
|8
|2
|Lincoln
|12
|8
|Oxford
|14
|11
|1
|Penobscot
|47
|32
|8
|Piscataquis
|1
|1
|Sagadahoc
|17
|10
|5
|Somerset
|16
|4
|Waldo
|45
|6
|2
|10
|Washington
|2
|2
|York
|185
|106
|39
|6
|Unknown
|2
|Cumulative Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by Age
|Age Range
|Count
|Percentage
|<20
|19
|2.1%
|20s
|90
|9.9%
|30s
|96
|10.6%
|40s
|120
|13.2%
|50s
|177
|19.5%
|60s
|155
|17.1%
|70s
|131
|14.4%
|80+
|119
|13.1%
