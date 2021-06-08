Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control is reporting 69 new coronavirus cases Tuesday and one COVID-related death. For a second day in a row, Aroostook County had no new cases.

Hospitalizations in Maine have dropped to 61 patients, with 26 people in critical care. Maine continues to be among the states with the highest percentage of the population that has been fully vaccinated against coronavirus at 54% of the total population.

About 61% of Maine residents 12 and over have received their final dose of the vaccine. Nearly 75% of the eligible population in Cumberland County has been fully vaccinated.

Maine now has 68,331 confirmed cases.

The number of people who have died from the virus is 840.

A total of 2,040 are hospitalized in Maine.

There is a total of 1,877 confirmed cases in Aroostook County. Seventy-nine people are hospitalized. There have been 46 deaths.

