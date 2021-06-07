Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control Monday reported 30 new COVID-19 cases statewide and no deaths. Aroostook County has no new cases in today's update.

Maine is averaging just under 70 new COVID-19 cases a day, down from more than 190 two weeks ago.

Currently, 62 people are hospitalized with COVID in Maine, with 29 in intensive care. Since the pandemic started, the state has reported 839 deaths and more than 68,000 cases of the virus.

Aroostook County has a total of 1,877 confirmed cases. There are currently 79 hospitalizations. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 46 deaths in the County.

