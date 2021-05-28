Maine CDC COVID-19 Update
Friday's report from the Maine Center for Disease Control lists 128 new coronavirus cases and no additional deaths.
Aroostook County had seven new cases, for a total of 24 this week.
The seven-day average for new cases in the state is now around 120 per day, the lowest level since early November.
The CDC says nearly 52% of Maine 's total population has received their final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
- There are 67,544 confirmed cases.
- 2,009 people are hospitalized from the virus in Maine.
- The number of people who have died from COVID-19 is 825.
Aroostook County has a total of 1,845 confirmed cases. There are currently 73 hospitalization. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 45 deaths in the County.
The Maine CDC hosts a media briefing at 2:00 PM every Wednesday. Watch the live feed on our Facebook.